Aflac Incorporated: Aflac and the American Cancer Society Team Up To Encourage Proactive Health Care and Early Detection

Teams to focus on preventive wellness by addressing physical, emotional and financial toxicity related to a cancer diagnosis

Aflac Incorporated (Aflac), the leading provider of cancer insurance in the United States and Japan, is teaming up with the American Cancer Society (ACS), the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it - for everyone. Together, they will shine a light on the ways early cancer detection can support individuals as they navigate the physical, emotional and financial challenges associated with the disease, particularly as data from the most recent (2024) Aflac Wellness Matters Survey found that 77% of Americans delay important health checkups,1 and 60% admit to avoiding important health and cancer screenings altogether,2 with millennials leading the pack.

Throughout the collaboration, ACS and Aflac will work together to empower employees to take proactive steps in managing their health to enhance workforce well-being and assist in mitigating health care costs. This addresses key findings in the 2024-2025 Aflac WorkForces report that show 70% of employees experience at least some anxiety about a serious medical diagnosis,3 and 51% of Americans are unable to pay $1,000 out of pocket in the event of an unexpected illness or injury.4

Aligning with Aflac's core mission to provide benefits to policyholders before, during and after a cancer diagnosis, ACS programs and services will be shared, particularly benefitting those who have experienced a cancer diagnosis and are facing potential financial and logistical challenges. These include the ACS's Road to Recovery® program, which offers free rides to cancer-related medical appointments, and information on Hope Lodge®, a free patient lodging program for cancer patients seeking treatment outside of their community.

"As the leading provider and pioneer of cancer insurance sales in the United States, and with a 70-year record of providing valuable benefits and service to our customers, we know that early detection can help lead to better physical, emotional and financial outcomes," Aflac Incorporated President Virgil Miller said. "Aflac and the American Cancer Society are closely aligned on this mission to achieve better health outcomes and mitigate the financial toxicity of a major health event. We are pleased to join them to better serve families facing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis."

The collaboration will enable ACS to bring awareness to its Employee Toolkit efforts, including a new webpage that will provide on-demand access for employers to valuable cancer prevention-related content. Aflac associates will be able to share these tools with clients across the nation to provide for their employees. Each toolkit will include helpful information such as cancer screening guidelines, with facts and educational materials for individuals who have already been diagnosed with cancer.

"We're pleased to be working with Aflac in this mutual effort to help deliver greater access to our services and programs to those who need it the most," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. "Cancer can't be fought alone. It takes a great deal of community support and access to resources to overcome the obstacles that many cancer patients face every day."

As an added level of commitment, Miller will initiate the first CEOs Against Cancer chapter in Georgia, where Aflac and ACS are headquartered, joining a group of prominent CEOs across the nation. Miller will accept a two-year term as chair of the newly created organization and serve as a spokesperson for the chapter.

In 2023, Aflac updated its signature cancer policy, enhancing benefits to address changes in the health care system as well as benefits related to outpatient care. The company also established a new system wherein policyholders calling to file a first-time cancer claim are provided the option to speak directly with a team of professionals specifically trained to handle these often-emotional claims.

Learn more about this important work at cancer.org/Aflac.

