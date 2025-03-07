FedEx Services: 2024 Purple Totes Contest 1st Place Division Winners

Let's meet the winners of the 2024 Purple Totes Grant Contest

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Purple Totes Grant Contest. More than 2,500 team members collected and donated over 3,000 totes worldwide! Now it is time to meet the winners of the contest and learn about the nonprofits they supported. Each of these nonprofits will receive a $5,000 USD grant.

Small Division First Place Winner: Bundle Up Hampton Roads

Team Bundle Up Hampton Roads based in Norfolk, Virgina, U.S., is a team of eight FedEx team members who donated 60 purple totes filled with over 300 hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter gear to St. Columba Ecumenical Ministries. The team chose St. Columba Ecumenical Ministries because they are a small nonprofit that has a great impact on the local community. They provide a day center where the homeless can take a shower, eat, and escape the elements. They also provide a clothing closet, food pantry, and assistance with transportation, vision, dental, and prescriptions.

Medium Division First Place Winner: Western Australia Legendaries

The Western Australia Legendaries team out of Perth, Western Australia, came in first place for the medium division. This team of 22 FedEx team members came together to donate 22 totes to the Food Bank Western Australia. These totes were filled with canned goods, milk, tea and coffee, pasta and rice, cereal, and washing products. The Food Bank provides food and grocery relief to 2,929 front-line charities and 3,220 school breakfast programs throughout the country.

Large Division First Place Winner: Repair Service Center

The FedEx Repair Service Center (RSC) in Collierville, Tennessee, U.S., placed first in the large division with 550 pounds of food donated to the Mid-South Food Bank. The team of 168 team members chipped in to fill 75 bags of non-perishable food items and related supplies to assist those facing food insecurity in the Memphis area. The Mid-South Food Bank, a member organization of the Feeding America U.S. hunger relief organization, transforms lives of children, seniors and families in need across Memphis and 31 Mid-South area counties through volunteer support, food drives, fund-raising, and advocacy initiatives.

