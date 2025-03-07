Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - PTX Metals Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF) (FSE: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final listing approval and effective at the opening of Tuesday March 11, 2025, the common shares of PTX will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol (PTX) and CUSIP number (69380V205), following its listing on the TSXV. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will also remain unchanged.

In connection with the listing, the Company intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company's common shares will be delisted from the CSE at the commencement of trading on the TSXV.

The Company is also announcing that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. The Company's common shares are traded on the OTCQB under the symbol "PANXF". DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality critical minerals projects, including two flagship projects situated in northern Ontario, renowned as a world-class mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities. Our corporate objective is to advance the exploration programs towards proving the potential of each asset, which includes the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE and Gold Project and South Timmins Gold Joint Venture Project.

PTX's portfolio of assets offers investors exposure to some of the world's most valuable metals including gold, as well as essential critical minerals for the clean energy transition: copper, nickel, PGE, and uranium. PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies. PTX's mineral exploration programs are designed by a team of expert geologists with extensive career knowledge gained from their tenure working for global mining companies in northern Ontario and around the world.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the CSE under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX, please visit the Company's website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

For further information, please contact:

