Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,39019:13
07.03.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-March-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      243,644 
Highest price paid per share:         100.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          97.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.4777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,677,080 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,677,080) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.4777p                     243,644

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1019              99.20           08:00:49         00326199746TRLO1     XLON 
441              97.40           08:11:22         00326205135TRLO1     XLON 
689              98.60           08:31:35         00326215563TRLO1     XLON 
714              98.60           08:31:35         00326215564TRLO1     XLON 
1900              98.60           08:31:35         00326215565TRLO1     XLON 
1034              98.40           08:43:20         00326220724TRLO1     XLON 
19               99.00           08:49:53         00326223500TRLO1     XLON 
1487              99.00           08:50:00         00326223542TRLO1     XLON 
12               99.00           08:50:11         00326223637TRLO1     XLON 
600              99.00           08:50:15         00326223646TRLO1     XLON 
400              99.00           08:52:56         00326225328TRLO1     XLON 
16               99.00           08:52:56         00326225329TRLO1     XLON 
300              98.80           08:55:44         00326227053TRLO1     XLON 
739              98.80           08:55:44         00326227054TRLO1     XLON 
1039              98.20           08:56:02         00326227274TRLO1     XLON 
1101              98.00           08:59:40         00326229665TRLO1     XLON 
1032              98.00           08:59:40         00326229666TRLO1     XLON 
1029              98.00           09:00:45         00326230554TRLO1     XLON 
1029              98.00           09:00:45         00326230555TRLO1     XLON 
1058              98.00           09:02:18         00326231610TRLO1     XLON 
800              98.20           09:09:28         00326236557TRLO1     XLON 
32               98.20           09:13:23         00326238895TRLO1     XLON 
1115              99.00           09:33:45         00326255927TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.40           09:51:46         00326287713TRLO1     XLON 
400              99.40           09:51:46         00326287714TRLO1     XLON 
1039              99.00           09:56:28         00326294921TRLO1     XLON 
1000              98.80           10:03:17         00326298997TRLO1     XLON 
77               98.80           10:03:17         00326298998TRLO1     XLON 
1076              98.80           10:03:17         00326298999TRLO1     XLON 
400              99.00           10:20:12         00326299784TRLO1     XLON 
78               99.00           11:08:32         00326302070TRLO1     XLON 
1096              99.20           11:33:54         00326303315TRLO1     XLON 
46               99.00           11:34:18         00326303325TRLO1     XLON 
500              99.20           11:34:18         00326303326TRLO1     XLON 
300              99.20           11:34:42         00326303351TRLO1     XLON 
300              99.20           11:35:12         00326303372TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.20           11:35:41         00326303391TRLO1     XLON 
1513              99.00           11:41:31         00326303571TRLO1     XLON 
1078              99.00           11:41:31         00326303576TRLO1     XLON 
1478              99.00           11:41:31         00326303572TRLO1     XLON 
500              99.00           11:41:31         00326303573TRLO1     XLON 
385              99.00           11:41:31         00326303574TRLO1     XLON 
500              99.00           11:41:31         00326303575TRLO1     XLON 
54               99.00           11:41:33         00326303577TRLO1     XLON 
32               99.00           11:44:17         00326303621TRLO1     XLON 
1355              99.00           12:13:59         00326304812TRLO1     XLON 
300              99.40           12:14:27         00326304842TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.40           12:14:47         00326304851TRLO1     XLON 
480              100.00          12:40:10         00326306082TRLO1     XLON 
659              100.00          12:40:10         00326306083TRLO1     XLON 
400              100.00          12:40:39         00326306100TRLO1     XLON 
507              100.00          12:40:39         00326306101TRLO1     XLON 
32               100.00          12:40:41         00326306102TRLO1     XLON 
64               100.00          12:40:41         00326306103TRLO1     XLON 
967              99.80           12:46:17         00326306281TRLO1     XLON 
100              99.80           12:46:17         00326306282TRLO1     XLON 
912              99.60           12:56:34         00326306593TRLO1     XLON 
179              99.60           12:56:34         00326306594TRLO1     XLON 
500              99.60           12:57:15         00326306605TRLO1     XLON 
1079              99.40           12:57:16         00326306606TRLO1     XLON 
300              99.40           12:57:35         00326306609TRLO1     XLON 
923              99.40           12:57:35         00326306610TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.40           12:58:12         00326306617TRLO1     XLON 
1077              99.20           12:58:17         00326306632TRLO1     XLON 
1528              99.00           12:58:31         00326306648TRLO1     XLON 
1098              99.20           13:15:18         00326307106TRLO1     XLON 
353              99.60           13:15:31         00326307109TRLO1     XLON 
776              99.60           13:15:31         00326307110TRLO1     XLON 
1200              99.60           13:15:31         00326307111TRLO1     XLON 
690              99.60           13:15:31         00326307112TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2025 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
