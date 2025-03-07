DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-March-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 243,644 Highest price paid per share: 100.50p Lowest price paid per share: 97.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.4777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,677,080 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,677,080) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.4777p 243,644

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1019 99.20 08:00:49 00326199746TRLO1 XLON 441 97.40 08:11:22 00326205135TRLO1 XLON 689 98.60 08:31:35 00326215563TRLO1 XLON 714 98.60 08:31:35 00326215564TRLO1 XLON 1900 98.60 08:31:35 00326215565TRLO1 XLON 1034 98.40 08:43:20 00326220724TRLO1 XLON 19 99.00 08:49:53 00326223500TRLO1 XLON 1487 99.00 08:50:00 00326223542TRLO1 XLON 12 99.00 08:50:11 00326223637TRLO1 XLON 600 99.00 08:50:15 00326223646TRLO1 XLON 400 99.00 08:52:56 00326225328TRLO1 XLON 16 99.00 08:52:56 00326225329TRLO1 XLON 300 98.80 08:55:44 00326227053TRLO1 XLON 739 98.80 08:55:44 00326227054TRLO1 XLON 1039 98.20 08:56:02 00326227274TRLO1 XLON 1101 98.00 08:59:40 00326229665TRLO1 XLON 1032 98.00 08:59:40 00326229666TRLO1 XLON 1029 98.00 09:00:45 00326230554TRLO1 XLON 1029 98.00 09:00:45 00326230555TRLO1 XLON 1058 98.00 09:02:18 00326231610TRLO1 XLON 800 98.20 09:09:28 00326236557TRLO1 XLON 32 98.20 09:13:23 00326238895TRLO1 XLON 1115 99.00 09:33:45 00326255927TRLO1 XLON 200 99.40 09:51:46 00326287713TRLO1 XLON 400 99.40 09:51:46 00326287714TRLO1 XLON 1039 99.00 09:56:28 00326294921TRLO1 XLON 1000 98.80 10:03:17 00326298997TRLO1 XLON 77 98.80 10:03:17 00326298998TRLO1 XLON 1076 98.80 10:03:17 00326298999TRLO1 XLON 400 99.00 10:20:12 00326299784TRLO1 XLON 78 99.00 11:08:32 00326302070TRLO1 XLON 1096 99.20 11:33:54 00326303315TRLO1 XLON 46 99.00 11:34:18 00326303325TRLO1 XLON 500 99.20 11:34:18 00326303326TRLO1 XLON 300 99.20 11:34:42 00326303351TRLO1 XLON 300 99.20 11:35:12 00326303372TRLO1 XLON 200 99.20 11:35:41 00326303391TRLO1 XLON 1513 99.00 11:41:31 00326303571TRLO1 XLON 1078 99.00 11:41:31 00326303576TRLO1 XLON 1478 99.00 11:41:31 00326303572TRLO1 XLON 500 99.00 11:41:31 00326303573TRLO1 XLON 385 99.00 11:41:31 00326303574TRLO1 XLON 500 99.00 11:41:31 00326303575TRLO1 XLON 54 99.00 11:41:33 00326303577TRLO1 XLON 32 99.00 11:44:17 00326303621TRLO1 XLON 1355 99.00 12:13:59 00326304812TRLO1 XLON 300 99.40 12:14:27 00326304842TRLO1 XLON 200 99.40 12:14:47 00326304851TRLO1 XLON 480 100.00 12:40:10 00326306082TRLO1 XLON 659 100.00 12:40:10 00326306083TRLO1 XLON 400 100.00 12:40:39 00326306100TRLO1 XLON 507 100.00 12:40:39 00326306101TRLO1 XLON 32 100.00 12:40:41 00326306102TRLO1 XLON 64 100.00 12:40:41 00326306103TRLO1 XLON 967 99.80 12:46:17 00326306281TRLO1 XLON 100 99.80 12:46:17 00326306282TRLO1 XLON 912 99.60 12:56:34 00326306593TRLO1 XLON 179 99.60 12:56:34 00326306594TRLO1 XLON 500 99.60 12:57:15 00326306605TRLO1 XLON 1079 99.40 12:57:16 00326306606TRLO1 XLON 300 99.40 12:57:35 00326306609TRLO1 XLON 923 99.40 12:57:35 00326306610TRLO1 XLON 200 99.40 12:58:12 00326306617TRLO1 XLON 1077 99.20 12:58:17 00326306632TRLO1 XLON 1528 99.00 12:58:31 00326306648TRLO1 XLON 1098 99.20 13:15:18 00326307106TRLO1 XLON 353 99.60 13:15:31 00326307109TRLO1 XLON 776 99.60 13:15:31 00326307110TRLO1 XLON 1200 99.60 13:15:31 00326307111TRLO1 XLON 690 99.60 13:15:31 00326307112TRLO1 XLON

