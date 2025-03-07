Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos & ugo Partnership: The Final Sense for Robots - AI Smell is Here

Practical partnership for AI Nose, multiple new opportunities

AI Nose to change robotics landscape with first AI smell sensing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer of smell digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report on the Company's strategic partnership with ugo, Inc., a leading Japanese service robotics company. The collaboration will integrate Ainos' innovative AI Nose technology into ugo's service robots, marking a milestone in digitizing olfactory sensing.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose Integration into Robots: This partnership will elevate robotic capabilities in industrial safety, public security, environmental monitoring, and healthcare. Both companies will jointly design AI Nose-enabled robots for various industries, open revenue opportunities in multiple sectors.

This is a Practical Partnership: ugo develops and commercialized next-generation avatar robots and leads Japan's service robot market share. Its robots are used in commercial buildings, data centers, factories, and public facilities, addressing Japan's workforce shortage caused by aging population. Ainos' collaboration with an established player for autonomous robots provides direct commercial access to the end-user market, rather than with a startup still in the concept stage.

Elevating Robot Functionality: ugo's robots are already equipped with advanced AI-driven features, such as collision detection sensors, AI-powered image recognition, and environmental sensors for heat mapping and humidity measurement. ugo's robots are practical and commercially viable, unlike many others that are still under development and remain costly.

The Final Sense for Robots-AI Smell is Here: While vision, sound, and touch have seen significant advancements in robotics, the sense of smell has remained an untapped sensory capability. AI Nose represents a breakthrough in olfactory sensing, becoming one of the first technologies to offer robots the ability to smell. This new capability positions Ainos at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.

Japan is a Key Market in a Multi-Billion Market Opportunity: Asia dominates the global robotics market, with China and Japan ranking among the top four for installed industrial robots, robotics innovation, and service robot production. Japan is a global leader in robotics, accounting for 38% of worldwide robot production in 2023. The service robot market in Japan is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2025, compared to $9.7 billion in the U.S. and $40.6 billion globally.

New Opportunities: Ainos' partnership with ugo unlocks significant opportunities across multiple sectors, including healthcare as well as industrial and public safety. The companies expect to begin integration this year, with commercial deployment anticipated as early as 2026. This partnership is poised to accelerate innovation in smart manufacturing and safety monitoring, with far-reaching implications for the robotics industry.

Link to the WTR report

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

About ugo, Inc.

ugo, Inc. is a developer of business digital transformation robots. "ugo" is a next-generation avatar robot that realizes a sustainable work style with humans and robots. By combining the advantages of both conventional simple remote-controlled robots and fully automated robots, it provides operations that fit the site. ugo was founded in 2018 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit website https://ugo.plus or its X ( @ugo_robot ).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire