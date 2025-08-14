Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Debuts World's First Patented AI Nose Device, Bringing Machine Scent Intelligence to Industry and Healthcare

Patented AI Olfaction Platform Targets Semiconductor, Smart Factory, and Hospital Markets With First Deployments Underway

SmellTech-as-a-Service Subscription Delivers AI Upgrades and Analytics, Keeping Enterprises Ahead in Scent Intelligence.

Debuting at Automation Taipei 2025 in Partnership with Kenmec and ugo

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent detection, today launched its first commercial AI Nose module optimized for industrial and healthcare settings, marking a pivotal milestone in the global commercialization of AI-powered digital olfaction. Built on the Company's globally patented architecture, AI Nose combines advanced multi-sensor arrays with a proprietary smell language model (SLM) to enable machines to detect, analyze, and quantify scents with human-like precision. The launch signals a new era in machine perception beyond visual, audio and text.

Ainos engineers AI Nose to be portable and cloud-connected, optimized for seamless, scalable deployment into semiconductor fabrication, smart manufacturing, hospital infection control, and environmental monitoring, where scent detection is mission-critical.

The SmellTech-as-a-Service ("SaaS") subscription model ensures customers continue to receive software upgrades, cloud-based AI model enhancements, and tailored data analytics, ensuring clients stay at the cutting edge of scent intelligence.

Key Highlights:

First-of-Its-Kind - Commercial AI olfaction system that turns scent into a machine-readable data layer for industrial and healthcare applications, creating a new category in industrial sensing.

Globally Patented Architecture - Multi-sensor integration combined with cloud-based AI ensures unmatched accuracy in detecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and complex odor patterns.

Multi-Sector Impact - Immediate use cases in semiconductor process monitoring, factory safety, hospital hygiene control, and food/environmental quality assurance.

Subscription Economics - Lower upfront costs, recurring revenue stream, and continuous AI-driven performance improvement.

Customizable for Enterprise Clients - Flexible branding and industrial design options to meet sector-specific needs.

Deployment in Motion - Initial deployment in semiconductor manufacturing facilities set within Ainos' 90-Day Business Execution Plan.

"AI Nose represents a transformational leap for Ainos and for the field of AI-driven sensing," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and CEO of Ainos. "By combining our patented architecture with advanced machine learning models, we are delivering an intelligent sensing platform that not only meets today's industrial and healthcare challenges but also lays the foundation for entirely new markets. With our first deployments already scheduled in semiconductor manufacturing, we are confident in the scalability of this technology across the globe."

Building on AI Nose's momentum in long-term care, this launch positions Ainos' leadership in the emerging AI scent intelligence category, leveraging over a decade of R&D to secure a defensible edge in industrial automation, healthcare diagnostics, and environmental safety.

Ainos, together with Kenmec Mechanical Engineering and ugo, Inc., will showcase the AI Nose device at Automation Taipei 2025 in Taiwan, August 20-23. Visit us at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into a strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

