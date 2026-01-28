In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Murano Global Investments Plc (MRNO) - up 146% at $3.35 Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (KUST) - up 34% at $2.84 Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) - up 34% at $2.32 Stride, Inc. (LRN) - up 29% at $94.10 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) - up 18% at $2.40 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - up 16% at $3.83 C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - up 15% at $14.58 Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) - up 14% at $7.87 Nextpower Inc. (NXT) - up 13% at $120.00 High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) - up 7% at $7.56

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) - down 34% at $7.20 TEN Holdings, Inc. (XHLD) - down 29% at $2.47 Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) - down 22% at $3.25 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) - down 15% at $2.70 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 14% at $2.79 Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) - down 11% at $5.48 BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 10% at $6.22 Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - down 9% at $74.94 Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 9% at $3.45 Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) - down 9% at $2.90

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.