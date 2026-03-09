Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Expands AI Nose Validation in Front-End Wafer Fabs with 200 Targeted Deployments in Q1 2026

Company affirms execution milestones, subscription activation roadmap, and long-term infrastructure vision remain unchanged despite market volatility

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced continued validation testing of its AI Nose platform within advanced semiconductor front-end wafer fabrication environments.

As part of this qualification phase, Ainos plans to install approximately 200 AI Nose systems across targeted front-end facilities in the first quarter of 2026 for technical validation. These deployments would set the foundation for commercial integration in front-end wafer fabrication facilities, subject to customer review and formal commercial approval.

Front-end wafer fabrication represents one of the most demanding industrial environments globally, requiring precise chemical process control and continuous cleanroom monitoring. Ainos believes the expanded validation reflects growing interest in integrating scent intelligence into semiconductor manufacturing systems.

This front-end initiative builds on Ainos' broader deployment roadmap within the semiconductor ecosystem. Ainos is also executing Phase 1 deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems with its back-end semiconductor customer. That phase represents approximately $2.1 million in total value under a three-year subscription framework and targets completion in the second quarter of 2026.

The broader roadmap contemplates deployment of up to 20,000 AI Nose systems across the back-end customer's facilities, subject to technical validation and contractual conversion. If fully executed, the program could approach $10 million in annual subscription value.

"Front-end fabrication sets a high technical bar," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Our disciplined validation efforts support long-term integration of scent intelligence across the semiconductor value chain. Market volatility does not alter our execution milestones, subscription activation roadmap, or long-term infrastructure vision. Our operational progress and recurring revenue activation will define long-term shareholder value."

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

