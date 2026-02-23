Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Activates Industrial-Scale Deployment Roadmap of Up to 20,000 Units, Advancing AI Infrastructure Integration in Semiconductor Production Environments

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced the activation of a phased industrial deployment roadmap under a strategic framework that contemplates the installation of up to 20,000 AI Nose units within semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Phased Expansion Framework within Back-end Semiconductor Environments

The framework under a Memorandum of Understanding with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASEH") outlines a multi-phase expansion strategy designed to integrate digital olfaction, powered by the AI Nose platform, into ASEH's semiconductor packaging and testing facilities.

Ainos is executing the first phase of deployment that includes:

confirmed order of 1,400 AI Nose units under a three-year subscription structure totaling approximately $2.1 million

Ainos has received $350,000 in customer deposit payments

Ainos is targeting to complete the first phase deployment by the end of Q2 2026.

Following phase one:

Phase two contemplates deployment of 5,000 AI Nose units

Phase three contemplates deployment of up to 15,000 AI Nose units

Advancement into subsequent phases remains subject to milestone validation and contractual progression under the strategic framework.

Expansion into Advanced Front-End Semiconductor Fabs

In parallel, Ainos is deploying AI Nose within advanced front-end semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities for validation testing. These deployments are part of technical qualification and remain subject to customer review and formal commercial approval prior to potential conversion into revenue-generating programs.

"Industrial AI is evolving toward multi-sensory infrastructure," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "I believe digital olfaction represents a missing intelligence layer inside automated environments. We are executing a disciplined roadmap to integrate scent intelligence into semiconductor operations through scalable, recurring deployment models."

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

