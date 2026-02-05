Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Mirle Partnership Fueling Ainos' Robotics Scale-Up and SmellTech Expansion

AI Nose integration positions robotics application as a scalable growth engine

Mirle partnership expands SmellTech robotics into industrial environments

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting Ainos' expanding robotics opportunity and its strategy to scale the AI Nose platform across industrial and robotic applications, following the partnership with Mirle Automation Corporation ("Mirle").

Key Highlights from the Report:

Mirle Partnership Broadens AI Nose Robotics Applications: The partnership with Taiwan-based Mirle extends Ainos' robotics presence from commercial buildings and public infrastructures into industrial environments, which aligns with Ainos' other industrial programs. Mirle is a leading intelligent factory automation and robotics provider with more than 36 years of experience and deep exposure to semiconductor manufacturing and logistics automation. The company is scaling AI robotics platforms, including humanoid and quadruped systems, leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse for digital twin simulation and supported by a dedicated component supply chain.

Robot Integration Expands AI Nose Access to Industrial and Security Environments: Integrating AI Nose into Mirle's mobile and quadruped robotic platforms enables deployment in demanding environments such as semiconductor fabs, advanced manufacturing facilities, community safety patrols, and border security. These settings require continuous monitoring and early detection of gas leaks, chemical anomalies, and volatile organic compounds ("VOCs") that vision or audio-based systems cannot identify.

Scent Intelligence Adds a New Dimension to Robotic Awareness: AI Nose adds scent intelligence as a complementary sensing capability alongside Mirle's existing vision and audio, enabling robots to interpret chemical signals in real time. This additional perception dimension supports new use cases in safety monitoring, inspection, and autonomous operations across complex physical environments.

Robotics Deployments Strengthen the Data Flywheel and Platform Scalability: As Ainos progresses from pilot programs toward broader deployment, embedding scent as a native data language directly into robotic hardware expands real-world data collection. Growing robotic adoption is expected to strengthen the Smell ID library, reinforce the data flywheel, and support scalable platform execution across industrial ecosystems.

"As robotics evolves toward greater autonomy, it becomes a natural extension of our AI Nose in complex industrial environments," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos, Inc. "Partnering with Mirle allows us to integrate scent intelligence directly into advanced robotic systems, expanding how AI interprets real-world signals and broadening the reach of our SmellTech across industrial applications."

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_02032026

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

