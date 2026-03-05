Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - ZeroStack Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSTK) (the "Company" or "ZeroStack"), the first Nasdaq-listed, AI-focused asset management company, today announced that it has earned, in staking rewards (the "Staking Rewards"), 3.2 million 0G tokens (the native asset of the 0G decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") operating system applications (each, a "0G Token" and, together, the "0G Tokens")) from its holdings of 0G Tokens since staking activities commenced on January 21, 2026, reflecting a current annual percentage yield ("APY") of approximately 22%. The U.S.-dollar equivalent is approximately $2.2 million for the period between January 21, 2026 and March 5, 2026 or approximately $50,000 per day based on the average price of the 0G Token during this period of $0.68 per 0G Token. The per day staking reward equivalent is approximately 74,000 0G Tokens or approximately 27 million 0G Tokens per annum.

ZeroStack's staking program, which is designed to generate recurring yield while supporting the security and decentralization of blockchain networks, has become a foundational component of its portfolio, producing Staking Rewards since launch. The Staking Rewards were earned through the Company's participation in the 0G network's staking protocol, which compensates 0G Token holders for supporting network operations and security.

"Our 0G Token staking position has quickly become the anchor of ZeroStack's portfolio, providing both attractive yield and a dependable stream of Staking Rewards," said Daniel Reis-Faria, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroStack. "Generating over 3.2 million 0G Tokens since January 21, 2026 reflects the strength of the 0G network and the effectiveness of our asset management strategy. As institutional interest in blockchain yield opportunities grows, we believe 0G represents a compelling combination of technological innovation and staking rewards."

About ZeroStack Corp.

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar words or expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2026 as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The reported 22% APY reflects current network conditions and protocol-level reward mechanics and should not be viewed as fixed, guaranteed, or indicative of future results. Staking yields may fluctuate and could decrease materially or be eliminated due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: changes in network participation rates or total staked supply, modifications to protocol reward structures or governance decisions, smart contract or protocol-level risks, market price volatility of the underlying digital assets, technical, security, and operational risks affecting the blockchain network. Actual returns realized by the Company may differ significantly from current estimates, and there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to earn staking rewards at current levels or at all. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286335

Source: ZeroStack Corp.