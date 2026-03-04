Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - ZeroStack Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSTK) (the "Company" or "ZeroStack"), the first Nasdaq-listed, AI-focused asset management company, today announced that it has secured a $6.5 million order for the distribution in Germany. The order will be fulfilled through the Company's wholly owned German subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH ("Phatebo").

Phatebo is a pharmaceutical distributor in Europe and has served as a portfolio company of ZeroStack's operations for the past five years. In connection with the Company's integration plan, Phatebo is evaluating the use of AI-enabled tools to increase efficiency, reduce operational risk, and strengthen its ability to respond dynamically to market demand. As the Company's largest revenue contributor, Phatebo provides a reliable and recurring cash flow base while enabling ZeroStack to diversify its broader investment portfolio across the artificial intelligence ("AI") space.

Through Phatebo's established logistics network, regulatory expertise, and longstanding relationships across the European healthcare market, ZeroStack is well positioned to ensure timely and compliant distribution throughout Germany.

"This $6.5 million order underscores the strength of our pharmaceutical distribution platform and the trust global healthcare leaders place in Phatebo," said Daniel Reis-Faria, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroStack Corp. "Phatebo's consistent performance allows us not only to scale our pharmaceutical operations, but also to strategically diversify our investments, with the aim of creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

The order further solidifies the Company's position within the European pharmaceutical supply chain and highlights the Company's ability to execute high-value distribution agreements with globally recognized healthcare organizations.

As demand for innovative therapies continues to grow across Europe, ZeroStack intends to leverage Phatebo's infrastructure, compliance capabilities, and market relationships to expand its pharmaceutical distribution footprint.

About ZeroStack Corp.

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar words or expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2026" as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

