WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers studying British Labrador retrievers have found several genes linked to obesity in dogs, and these same genes are also linked to obesity in humans.Just like in humans, no single gene determined whether a dog would be obese. Instead, multiple genetic factors played a role in their risk of gaining weight. To gather their results, researchers worked with dog owners to measure body fat, assess appetite, and collect DNA samples through saliva.During the research, published in the journal Science, the genetics of 250 Labradors were studied, looking for common genetic traits in overweight dogs. The researchers identified a specific gene called DENND1B, which was linked to higher body weight in the dogs.'We found that dogs at high genetic risk of obesity were more interested in food,' said joint first author Natalie Wallis from the University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience.'We measured how much dogs pestered their owners for food and whether they were fussy eaters. Dogs at high genetic risk of obesity showed signs of having higher appetite, as has also been shown for people at high genetic risk of obesity.'Dogs with the DENND1B gene variant had about 8 percent more body fat than those without it. The researchers then checked whether these genes were also associated with obesity in humans. They analyzed large studies on human populations, as well as cases of severe obesity where single genetic changes might be the cause, and found a strong genetic link between obesity in dogs and humans.The study also observed that dogs with a high genetic risk of obesity could stay at a healthy weight if their owners carefully managed their diet and exercise. However, this required extra effort and attention. Similarly, people with a higher genetic risk of obesity can also avoid weight gain by following a strict diet and physical activity routine.'Studying the dogs showed us something really powerful: owners of slim dogs are not morally superior. The same is true of slim people. If you have a high genetic risk of obesity, then when there's lots of food available you're prone to overeating and gaining weight unless you put a huge effort into not doing so,' said Dr Eleanor Raffan, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience.'This work shows how similar dogs are to humans genetically. Studying the dogs meant we had reason to focus on this particular gene, which has led to a big advance in understanding how our own brain controls our eating behaviour and energy use,' she concluded.