ACCESS Newswire
07.03.2025 20:38 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Crocs' Sustainability Revolution: Innovating with Circularity

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / This week, Deanna Bratter, Chief Sustainability Officer at Crocs, Inc., joins Alyssa Zucker to talk about the company's pioneering initiatives in the circular economy. They discuss Crocs, Inc.'s introduction of the Keep It Going Classic Clog, made with 25% recycled content, and the 2023 launch of their retail take-back program. Tune in for highlights of the challenges and strategies associated with the program, including customer reactions and scalability. Plus, Crocs, Inc.'s social responsibility initiatives within their supply chain, and so much more!

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
