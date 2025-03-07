Workiva: Crocs' Sustainability Revolution: Innovating with Circularity

This week, Deanna Bratter, Chief Sustainability Officer at Crocs, Inc., joins Alyssa Zucker to talk about the company's pioneering initiatives in the circular economy. They discuss Crocs, Inc.'s introduction of the Keep It Going Classic Clog, made with 25% recycled content, and the 2023 launch of their retail take-back program. Tune in for highlights of the challenges and strategies associated with the program, including customer reactions and scalability. Plus, Crocs, Inc.'s social responsibility initiatives within their supply chain, and so much more!

