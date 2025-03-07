BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Croatia grew at a stronger pace at the start of the year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Production grew a working-day adjusted 7.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent in December.
Energy output surged 24.9 percent, while production of durable consumer goods slumped 17.0 percent. Intermediate goods production grew 3.4 percent and capital goods output rose 1.9 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.1 percent in December after a 6.3 percent in the previous month.
