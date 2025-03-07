BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Croatia grew at a stronger pace at the start of the year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Production grew a working-day adjusted 7.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent in December.Energy output surged 24.9 percent, while production of durable consumer goods slumped 17.0 percent. Intermediate goods production grew 3.4 percent and capital goods output rose 1.9 percent.On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.1 percent in December after a 6.3 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX