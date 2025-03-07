WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell has revealed the new menu items fans can expect this year. Some of the biggest highlights include a new Baja Blast flavor, a crispy cheese-filled taco called the Quesocrisp Taco, and the return of the popular Beefy Crunch Burrito in a fresh new version.The announcement took place at Taco Bell's 'Live Mas' event in New York City, hosted by singer and actress Ashley Park. During the event, Taco Bell introduced several upcoming menu items, special merchandise collaborations, and honored its biggest fans with the 'Bell Awards'.Among the new offerings, the Luxe Cravings Boxes, priced at $5, $7, and $9, aim to provide more flavor, variety, and value for Taco Bell customers. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu will introduce a spicy twist on the fan-favorite Cantina Chicken, featuring a bold new Caliente Sauce made with red jalapeños.Taco Bell is also introducing 'Fan Style,' an in-app customization feature that allows fans to personalize their orders, swap ingredients, name their creations, and share them with others.Other additions to the menu include a new version of the Grilled Cheese Burrito with shredded beef, the return of Crispy Chicken Nuggets along with new Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos served with Avocado Ranch or Spicy Ranchero Sauce, and the all-new Flamin' Hot Burrito, which is packed with nacho cheese sauce, Flamin' Hot Fritos, sour cream, seasoned beef, and spicy Flamin' Hot Rice.For drinks, Taco Bell is launching Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, a refreshing mix of passionfruit and the classic Baja Blast tropical lime flavor, available exclusively at Taco Bell locations. Fans can look forward to these exciting new additions rolling out throughout the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX