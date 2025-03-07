BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in North Macedonia increased again in February, while the industrial production grew in January, separate reports from the statistical office showed on Friday.The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year following a 4.9 percent increase in January. Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.5 percent.Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in January, led by a 4.4 percent increase in the manufacturing output.The statistical office also revealed that the external trade deficit in January totaled MKD 16.626 billion with exports rising 5.0 percent year-on-year and imports growing 5.9 percent.Separate data from the statistical office showed that the unemployment rate fell to 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 12.3 percent in the previous three months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX