Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The filing of a Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to C$25,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any actual offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Each prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Bitcoin Well contact information

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

