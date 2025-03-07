Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "NU E") is pleased to announce that Mr. Devon Sandford will be joining the Board of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Sandford, CEO of NU E, brings a tremendous amount of expertise and knowledge in the solar and electrification industry to the Board of Nu E.

Mr. Sandford is a Journeyman Red Seal certified electrician, with expertise in design and construction of electrical power and control systems and utility scale solar facilities, across utility, mining and oil and gas industries. He has demonstrated a successful track record of creating innovative energy solutions throughout his career, having built and sold electrical OEMs, created public corporations and developed infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, and concurrent with the above appointment, Mr. Brock Stewart will be stepping down as director from the Nu E Board. The current Executive and Board of NU E wish to thank Mr. Stewart for his many contributions to the company.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

