Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 mars/March 2025) - Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (MRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Sankamap Metals Inc. (SCU).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 11, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 10, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (MRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Sankamap Metals Inc. (SCU).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 11 mars 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux négociants de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 11 mars/March 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: MRN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: SCU New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 80104N 10 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 80104N 10 6 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 554731109/CA5547311095

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)