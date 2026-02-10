Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its Oceania Project on the Fauro Property. The preliminary exploration program on Fauro's 24,000-hectare ("Ha") property located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands, included grab samples during a November 2025 site visit. These samples returned multiple high-grade gold (Au) and silver (Ag) results at the Meriguna Target, including up to 116 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 87.5 g/t Ag.

CEO, John Florek, commented:

"Once again, our work at the Fauro Property has delivered very high-grade results. At Meriguna, about 2.5 kilometres north of the Kiovakse target, which previously returned exceptional gold and copper values (see press release dated July 16, 2025), we continue to see compelling evidence of a robust mineralized system.

The scale of mineralization and the strength of the grades encountered across the property underscore its significant discovery potential. Importantly, multiple analogous geophysical signatures along the rim of the caldera remain untested, providing substantial upside as we advance our exploration program."

Highlights

Meriguna returned several high-grade gold values, of up to 116 g/t Au , and an average grade of 16.4 g/t Au across all rock samples.

Silver values show a strong correlation with gold, returning assays of up to 87.5 g/t Ag .

Visible gold was identified throughout the property in surface alluvial workings from local artisanal miners at the Meriguna Prospect.

Meriguna and the Kiovakse target demonstrate strongly comparable alteration and mineralized signatures highlighting the potential scale and continuity of mineralization across the area.

The team is advancing and refining mineralized zones to generate high-priority drill target.

A phased 2026 exploration program will continue systematic sampling to validate historical results, followed by targeted geophysical surveys. All data will be integrated to design a focused drill program aimed at confirming historical intersections and testing extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.

Discussion of Results

The Meriguna target at the Fauro Property continues to deliver highly encouraging results and is located approximately 2.5 km from the Kiovakse target, highlighting the broader prospectivity of the area. The November 2025 site visit successfully validated historical data while generating new geological vectors to refine and prioritize future drill planning. As summarized in the accompanying table (see Table 1), surface sampling returned multiple high-grade gold results, including exceptional assays of up to 116 g/t Au, underscoring the presence of a robust mineralizing system at Meriguna.

These high-grade gold values, together with consistently elevated gold, silver, and copper results from both the Meriguna and nearby Kiovakse targets, underscore the effectiveness of the Company's focused and systematic exploration strategy. Collectively, the results support the presence of a strong epithermal system and continue to advance multiple high-priority targets across the Fauro Property.

Table of Results

Sample

ID Year Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) D09101 2025 1.09 <0.5 D09104 2025 2.47 0.6 D09105 2025 1.39 28.2 D09106 2025 13.4 23.3 D09107 2025 4.7 45.3 D09108 2025 0.84 8.5 D09109 2025 0.97 7.5 D09110 2025 3.08 7.9 D09111 2025 7.83 21.4 D09112 2025 81.1 37 D09113 2025 116.0 87.5 D09114 2025 2.09 4.5 D09115 2025 10.5 43.2 Table 1: Select rock samples and assay results collected over the Meriguna Target Area in November, 2025.





Figure 1: Fauro tenement boundaries with magnetic overlay and target area locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/283301_772edf8184f08aaf_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Fauro Property-Meriguna target illustrating historical trench highlights with new sample locations from November, 2025 sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/283301_772edf8184f08aaf_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Selected rock samples from Meriguna target, Fauro.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/283301_772edf8184f08aaf_003full.jpg

Property Description

The Fauro Property is strategically located along a regional Cu-Au trend hosting major deposits, including Lihir and Panguna1. Fauro shares key tectonic and geological features with these deposits and lies within a largely underexplored region.

1Lihir containing 71 Moz Au:

Proven and Probable: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t

Indicated: 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t

Measured: 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t

Inferred: 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t

Panguna containing 19.3 Moz Au + 5.3 Mt Cu:

Indicated: 1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3%

Inferred: 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu

Next Steps at the Property - 2026 Exploration

Historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical work at the Fauro Property have highlighted multiple near-surface epithermal gold systems. Recent rock sampling at the Meriguna Target has confirmed significant surface gold mineralization.

A phased 2026 exploration program will continue systematic sampling to validate historical results, followed by targeted geophysical surveys as warranted. All data will be integrated to design a focused drill program aimed at confirming historical intersections and testing extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au3; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au4. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au4, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au4, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred) Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012 September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

