Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU), a mineral exploration company focused on high-potential gold and copper assets in the Solomon Islands, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto.

PDAC 2026 will mark one of Sankamap's first major international investor events, providing an opportunity to introduce the Company's portfolio and near-term exploration strategy to a global audience. Sankamap is advancing a district-scale land package in the Solomon Islands, an emerging and highly prospective jurisdiction with significant potential for gold and copper discoveries.

The Company is currently preparing for an upcoming drill program on the Kuma Property, focused on defining high-grade targets and advancing priority zones toward discovery. At PDAC, Sankamap will highlight its exploration plans, including drill targeting, timelines, and key catalysts for 2026.

PDAC Convention | March 1-4, 2026

The PDAC Convention is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders from across the globe. The convention represents a key platform for companies to showcase projects, share technical advancements, and connect with the investment community.

Sankamap Metals will be exhibit at booth 2807 and welcomes investors and industry participants to visit the team learn more about its Solomon Islands portfolio and upcoming catalysts.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine¹

1Lihir

Proven and Probable: 23 Moz Au; 310 Mt at 2.3 g/t Au

Indicated: 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Au

Measured: 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t Au

Inferred: 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Au

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au2; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au3. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au3, along with recent sampling by Sankamap which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu, and up to 116 g/t Au . In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au3, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012 September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

