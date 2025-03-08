Volkswagen shares came under pressure Friday, dropping 1.0 percent to €108.55 in XETRA trading. The stock briefly fell to €107.45 before slightly stabilizing, positioning it 15.59 percent below its 52-week high of €128.60 reached in early April. Despite this decline, the current price remains 27.35 percent above the 52-week low of €78.86 recorded in late November. Trading volume reached 655,070 shares exchanged. Analysts have set an average price target of €111.71, while projecting a dividend of €6.47 for the current year-significantly lower than the previous year's €9.06. The automaker's most recent quarterly results showed earnings per share dropping to €2.42 from €7.76 in the same period last year, with revenue slightly decreasing to €78.48 billion.

Electric Success Overshadowed by US Market Concerns

While facing stock challenges, Volkswagen has achieved notable success in electric mobility. The ID.7, flagship of the company's electric MEB platform, led electric vehicle registrations in Germany for the second consecutive month in February, even outperforming conventional competitors in the upper mid-size segment. However, these achievements are overshadowed by mounting concerns in the US market. The Wolfsburg-based automaker now faces a recall of 177,493 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossover SUVs (2024-2025 models) due to improperly installed engine covers that create fire hazards. Additionally, announced tariff increases on imports from Mexico and Canada have forced Volkswagen's US headquarters to implement comprehensive contingency plans to secure dealer supply chains, potentially affecting the company's profit outlook.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...