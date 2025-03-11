WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German auto major Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) on Tuesday issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting growth in sales revenues. This was after reporting weak profit and slightly higher sales revenues in its fourth quarter amid nearly flat production and sales volume. The company also trimmed its dividends.In Germany, on the XETRA, Volkswagen shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at 112.65 euros.For fiscal 2025, Volkswagen Group expects the sales revenue to exceed the previous year's 324.66 billion euros by up to 5 percent. The operating return on sales is expected to be between 5.5 and 6.5 percent, compared to prior year's 5.9 percent.Further, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 6.30 euros per ordinary share and 6.36 euros per preferred share to the Annual General Meeting, representing a decrease of 30 percent compared to the previous year's figures.In its fourth quarter, the company's earnings after tax fell 30.3 percent to 3.48 billion euros from last year's 4.99 billion euros.Operating result dropped 2.1 percent from last year to 6.15 billion euros, and operating return on sales fell to 7.0 percent from prior year's 7.2 percent.Sales revenue edged up 0.2 percent to 87.38 billion euros from 87.18 billion euros.Deliveries to customers were 2.503 million units, down from 2.524 million units last year. Vehicle sales edged down to 2.574 million units from 2.600 million units a year ago. Production declined 0.1 percent to 2.322 million units from 2.445 million units last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX