Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 7, 2025, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's CEO and CFO from trading in the Company's securities. The MCTO did not impact other shareholders, including the public, from trading.

The Company confirms that on March 6, 2025, it filed the quarterly financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2024, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period. These filings were originally required to be filed on or before March 3, 2025, but the BCSC granted the Company an extension, allowing filing on or before March 7, 2025. Copies of these required filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

As a result, the Company is no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list or the default list of any jurisdiction of Canada where it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list. The Company's officers, board of directors, and insiders are no longer prevented from trading in the Company's securities.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

