Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM", "Canadian Nexus", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's directors have approved a name change for the Company to Data Watts Partners Inc. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name and symbol change, and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name, Data Watts Partners Inc., on or about Wednesday, March 12th, 2025. The Company's trading symbol will change to "DWTZ". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 237944103 and CA2379441033 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects with a focus on the Uranium and Artificial Intelligence sectors. Canadian Nexus leverages its network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio. The new TEAM website is www.CanadianNexus.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects, management estimates and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and it's its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243834

SOURCE: Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.