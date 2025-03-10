Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Names Cannabis Creative Group as New Digital Marketing Agency

Award-winning Cannabis Creative Group to launch integrated digital marketing, and new media concepts to drive revenue and growth

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the selection of Cannabis Creative Group, a division of CHAMP Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in Cannabis and CBD. Headquartered in Boston, Cannabis Creative Group has client partnerships across North America, Mexico, and Europe.

"We are thrilled to bring Cannabis Creative Group on board as our digital marketing agency. We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution and measurement capabilities for the cannabis industry. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane.

Sher added, "This past year we've been retooling and reshaping our business to scale new heights. In the year ahead, you'll see our B2B brands roll out a product strategy that is deeply intertwined with marketing allowing us to reach customers in new, surprising ways to reintroduce our iconic brands."

Greenlane continues to push forward to be a best-in-class marketing organization, acknowledging that agency partners play a pivotal role in that journey. As Greenlane expands its capabilities to deepen connections in a diverse customer and product landscape, CCG is expected to play an integral role in connecting customers with the brand through its omnichannel media solutions. CHAMP and CCG have a robust and long-standing client-base within the cannabis industry, food & beverage, boating, jewelry, and travel/tourism, making them a strong partner in Greenlane's growth.

"We are excited to collaborate with Greenlane during this time of growth and expansion," says Seth Worby, CEO of Cannabis Creative Group & CHAMP Digital. With decades of experience in digital marketing, Cannabis Creative Group's team of creative and data-driven marketing professionals work with publicly traded cannabis companies, multi-state operators, CPG brands and ancillary businesses. Ranked as one of the top cannabis digital marketing agencies in the U.S by Strain Insider, Cannabis Creative Group has taken home numerous Hermes Creative Awards for E-commerce, Web Design, Web Development, Digital Advertising and Creative Design.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

