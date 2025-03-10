This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, has released its unaudited production results for February 2025 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Key Highlights for February 2025:

Bitcoin Production: Mined 89 BTC, bringing HIVE's HODL portfolio to 2,620 BTC, valued at $220 million as of February 28, 2025, based on a BTC closing price of approximately $84,000.

Mined 89 BTC, bringing HIVE's HODL portfolio to 2,620 BTC, valued at $220 million as of February 28, 2025, based on a BTC closing price of approximately $84,000. HODL Update: The Company's Bitcoin holdings have increased by 23% year-over-year. However, on a month-over-month basis, BTC holdings saw a decline as HIVE strategically sold a portion of its BTC to invest in capital assets, including Bitfarms' 200 megawatt ("MW") hydro-powered Bitcoin mining assets in Paraguay.

The Company's Bitcoin holdings have increased by 23% year-over-year. However, on a month-over-month basis, BTC holdings saw a decline as HIVE strategically sold a portion of its BTC to invest in capital assets, including Bitfarms' 200 megawatt ("MW") hydro-powered Bitcoin mining assets in Paraguay. Mining Capacity: Maintained an average mining capacity of 5.6 Exahash per Second ("EH/s") with fleet efficiency at 20.9 Joules per Terahash ("J/TH"). HIVE achieved a peak BTC-only hashrate of 6.2 EH/s and a peak BTC-equivalent hashrate of 6.4 EH/s.

Maintained an average mining capacity of 5.6 Exahash per Second ("EH/s") with fleet efficiency at 20.9 Joules per Terahash ("J/TH"). HIVE achieved a peak BTC-only hashrate of 6.2 EH/s and a peak BTC-equivalent hashrate of 6.4 EH/s. Operational Efficiency: Achieved an average daily production rate of 3.2 BTC, equivalent to 16 BTC per Exahash.

Executive Commentary:

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, commented: "As we continue to expand and strengthen our executive team, we are aligning top-tier leadership with our strategic focus on two of the most transformative trends of our time-Bitcoin and AI. The appointment of Craig Tavares as President and Chief Operating Officer of Buzz HPC is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and growth in high-performance computing and GPU cloud services. With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure, Craig's leadership will be instrumental in scaling Buzz HPC's operations and realizing our vision of reaching $100 million in revenue. His deep industry knowledge and track record of success positions us to capitalize on the immense opportunities ahead in AI-driven computing and blockchain technologies."

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE, added: "We are focused on executing a transformative year that positions HIVE as one the largest and most efficient Bitcoin miners in the world. Our 300 MW expansion in Paraguay to 4x our hashrate from 6 EH/s to 25 EH/s by September 2025 remains on track. We expect to complete final construction and phased energization of miners for the first 100 MWs at Yguazú and 100 MW at Valenzuela in calendar Q2, 2025, which will bring us to an estimated interim target of 18 EH/s and 18 J/TH by June 30, 2025. It will be a very exciting year of growth for HIVE. We will provide updates on our ASIC procurement strategy."

Mr. Kilic continued, "Regarding our high-performance computing GPU business unit, in the last week of February, we realized $13 million of annualized run-rate revenue from our fleet of high-performance GPUs. We are on track to reach our $20 million annualized run-rate revenue target by calendar Q2 this year, based on current growth and performance trends, with new GPU servers coming online for AI processing."

Progress In Paraguay

Luke Rossy, Chief Operating Officer of HIVE, stated: "In February, our executive team conducted a site visit to Bitfarms' Yguazú facility, gaining firsthand insights into its ongoing construction. We were extremely pleased with the progress we witnessed there and are excited to finalize the strategic acquisition of Bitfarms' 200 MW Yguazú site in Q1 2025."

Photo: Foundations for the power transformer at HIVE's 100 MW Valenzuela site.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5335/243885_da6f0f209470784c_001full.jpg

Mr. Rossy continued, "Furthermore, we continue to make excellent progress on our 100 MW Valenzuela facility. With all civil and foundation works nearing completion, the site remains on track for energization by June 2025."

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Information

