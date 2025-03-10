BioVersys AG / Key word(s): IPO

Bioversys announces partial exercise of over-allotment option



10-March-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Basel, Switzerland. March 10, 2025, 7am CET.Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Partial exercise of over-allotment option following end of stablization period in context of the company's initial public offering (IPO)

An additional 47,862 new shares to be issued by BioVersys

BioVersys raised total gross proceeds of CHF76.7 million through the IPO BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announces today, that in connection with its successful IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange on February 7, 2025, the over-allotment option has been partially exercised following the end of the stablization period. The Board of Directors of BioVersys is expected to resolve upon the issuance of 47,862 new shares in relation to the exercise of the over-allotment option based on the capital band approved by the company's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on January 27, 2025. Following the execution of the corresponding capital increase, the total number new shares issued by BioVersys in connection with its IPO will amount to 2,131,195 and the number of BioVersys shares outstanding will increase to 5,823,480. Based on the offer price of CHF 36.00, the company has raised total gross proceeds of CHF76.7 million through the IPO.

About BioVersys BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: h ernan.levett@bioversys.com

For Media: media@bioversys.com

www.bioversys.com

End of Inside Information