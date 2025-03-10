Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announced that it has obtained a Technical Approval (ATEc) for its H-UKR cement, a world premiere for a 0% clinker cement, confirming once again the Company's technological leadership in the construction sector. Resulting from more than seven years of research, rigorous testing, collaboration with leading experts and millions of euros invested, this validation confirms that H-UKR cement meets the highest standards of durability and safety.

Confirmation of Hoffmann Green's technical and regulatory lead

The validation of the first assessments issued since 2021 by the CSTB, thanks to the substantial and impressive feedback from numerous projects, is a key milestone for Hoffmann Green.

This Technical Approval (ATEc), covering surface foundation applications in France, confirms the achievement of Hoffmann Green's technical objectives: to offer a 0% clinker cement without compromising on performance. It consolidates Hoffmann Green's technical and regulatory lead in the low-carbon cement market.

A strategic opportunity for business development

This validation brings new commercial opportunities for Hoffmann Green, broadening the applications of its decarbonized cement, reinforcing its appeal and guaranteeing its insurability to project owners and construction professionals. Thanks to its limited carbon footprint and clinker-free cold manufacturing process, H-UKR cement offers a sustainable industrial solution that is ready for immediate use. H-UKR meets the growing demands for sustainability and is positioned as a concrete alternative to the environmental and regulatory challenges facing the sector, notably the RE 2020 Environmental Regulations.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This technical recognition is a world first, and the result of rigorous work aimed at reinventing a cement industry that has remained unchanged for over two centuries. This Technical Approval attests to the reliability and durability of our approach, while guaranteeing compatibility with the practices of construction specialists. Hoffmann Green is thus positioned as a leader in sustainable construction, able to provide concrete, immediately operational solutions to today's climatic and industrial challenges."

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Certification, Evaluation and Quality of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, added:"The achievement of this decisive milestone represents the beginning of an even greater ambition, as we aspire to extend the applications of our 0% cement clinker through a process of continuous innovation, offering solutions adapted to responsible, large-scale industrialized construction. More than ever, we are driven by the conviction of building a sustainable future, combining performance, respect for the environment and industrial excellence."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

