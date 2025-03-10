TOKYO, Mar 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has announced that it will partner with the Nagasaki University DEJIMA Infectious Disease Research Alliance (Director: Prof. Kouichi Morita) for a research and development (R&D) project with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).The CEPI funding, of up to 750 million JPY, will facilitate the composition optimization of "Nanoball," a proprietary vaccine particle covered under Nagasaki University's intellectual property, and the application of NEC OncoImmunity (NOI)'s artificial intelligence (AI) for the analysis of candidate proteins for a Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS) vaccine.The emerging tick-borne virus, a member of the new windowPhenuivirus family, poses a serious public health threat in Japan and wider East Asia.If the project is successful, the platform has the potential to be rapidly adapted to develop vaccine candidates against other disease pathogens, including a novel or as-yet-identified "Disease X" that could cause a serious epidemic or pandemic.Nagasaki University's innovative technology works by encasing mRNA into Nanoball particles. While mRNA vaccines have been identified as a fast and flexible platform to use in response to infectious disease outbreaks, the next-generation Nanoball technology could help overcome current challenges with the vaccine design to improve its stability and help with the delivery of mRNA to cells to elicit a stronger immune response.The Nanoball design could also enable the vaccine to not require ultra-low temperatures, expanding its access in low-resource areas and hard-to-reach settings, including in low- and middle-income countries who may otherwise lack the infrastructure needed to store and distribute mRNA vaccines in specific conditions.Findings could therefore support the 100 Days Mission, an ambitious goal spearheaded by CEPI and embraced by Japan and other G7 and G20 nations to develop a vaccine against a new virus with outbreak potential in as little as three months."We don't know where or when the next Disease X will strike - but we know that it is coming," says Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, "As the COVID-19 pandemic shows, we need to be more prepared and act more quickly when responding to an emerging threat. We are delighted to be working with our partners in Japan to carry out this new research looking at whether Nagasaki University's "Nanoball" technology could provide an improved way of mRNA delivery vehicle, thereby offering faster and more effective vaccine protection in an outbreak."Prof. Takeshi Nagayasu, President of Nagasaki University says, "We are delighted that our SFTSV vaccine, developed using Nagasaki University's proprietary Nanoball technology, can contribute to CEPI's efforts and the global 100-Day Mission pursued by leading nations. Rapid vaccine development is crucial in preparing for future pandemics, and we are proud that our research can play a role in this initiative. We look forward to further collaboration in advancing innovative technologies to strengthen global health security and pandemic preparedness."Dr. Saverio Niccolini, Chief Executive Officer, NEC OncoImmunity commented, "NOI is honored to collaborate with CEPI and Nagasaki University in the fight against emerging infectious diseases. We are confident that our advanced AI technology will play a pivotal role in designing a vaccine for the severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a deadly tick-borne pathogen with high mortality rates. This partnership underscores our commitment to harnessing our cutting-edge AI for innovative vaccine development."Key Points1. About SFTSSFTS is a viral infectious disease primarily transmitted to humans through tick bites, which is prevalent in East Asia, including Western Japan. It causes fever, thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), leukopenia (low white blood cell count), and multi-organ failure. Severe cases can result in fatalities.2. Scope of Research & DevelopmentThis project will focus on preclinical research, prior to human clinical trials, to develop a vaccine that can prevent SFTS onset and severe cases.3. Potential ImpactIf successful, this R&D could pave the way for clinical trials and regulatory approval, ultimately leading to widespread vaccination of an SFTS. The project aims to contribute to SFTS countermeasures not only in Japan but across East Asia, helping to save lives that would otherwise be lost to SFTS.The research could also highlight the AI and Nanoball technology as a promising new tool which, with further research, could also help fight other infectious disease threats with epidemic or even pandemic potential. This includes a novel or as-yet-identified Disease X - an emerging threat which could strike in the future and cause a serious humanitarian crisis. COVID-19 was one of the most recent Disease X threats.Overview of the Research and Development InitiativeAbout CEPICEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organizations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. The Government of Japan has been a key supporter of CEPI since its inception and is one of CEPI's largest government supporters in the world.Funding & AgreementNagasaki University has signed an agreement with CEPI for a three-year, $5 million (approximately 750 million JPY) research and development project. This marks the third CEPI-supported initiative in Japan.Project DetailsThe project aims to develop a vaccine to prevent SFTS onset and severe cases.Nagasaki University Professor Hitoshi Sasaki and team will optimize its current Nanoball composition using Japanese encephalitis virus, an area in which the university has extensive expertise, to develop the new vaccine.NEC OncoImmunity will apply AI-driven genetic sequence analysis to identify potential mRNA vaccine candidates for SFTS.Professor Jiro Yasuda and team will conduct preclinical studies to evaluate the efficacy of the developed SFTS vaccine.Expected OutcomesThis project is expected to lay the groundwork for clinical trials and potential commercialization, providing a lifesaving vaccine to populations at risk of SFTS.The research could also highlight the potential of the AI and Nanoball technology to improve the delivery of mRNA vaccines against other diseases with epidemic and pandemic potential, including known viruses and the hypothetical Disease X.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." 