Biovica International: Biovica Signs New Work Order with US Biotech Company for TKa Testing Services

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has secured a new work order (WO) valued at SEK 2.5 million for TKa testing services within its Pharma Services business. This marks the third work order signed with this customer, bringing the total value of the three orders to SEK 7 million.
The customer, a clinical-stage biotech company based on the US East Coast, specializes in developing small molecule medicines for oncology targets. Biovica has a Master Service Agreement (MSA) in place with the customer and Biovica's TKa biomarker is currently being used in two ongoing Phase I clinical trials with this customer, each evaluating different drugs within the CDK inhibitor family. This latest work order, scheduled to run for 1.5 years starting in Q3 2025, adds a third drug candidate and clinical study to the collaboration, further strengthening the long-term partnership.
"We are excited to continue expanding our collaboration with this innovative biotech company. The ongoing trials, with multiple drugs running in parallel, show the broad applicability of our TKa biomarker in oncology development. With this new trial, TKa will be utilized in 16 different studies, increasing the likelihood of TKa being validated as a companion biomarker for patient treatment monitoring and optimization. The volume and recurrence of these work orders make me confident about the future," said Henrik Winther, SVP, Business Development at Biovica.
Contact
Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com
Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com
Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence
Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com
Attachments
Biovica signs new Work Order with US biotech company for TKa testing services
SOURCE: Biovica International
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire