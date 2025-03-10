Biovica International: Biovica Signs New Work Order with US Biotech Company for TKa Testing Services

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has secured a new work order (WO) valued at SEK 2.5 million for TKa testing services within its Pharma Services business. This marks the third work order signed with this customer, bringing the total value of the three orders to SEK 7 million.

The customer, a clinical-stage biotech company based on the US East Coast, specializes in developing small molecule medicines for oncology targets. Biovica has a Master Service Agreement (MSA) in place with the customer and Biovica's TKa biomarker is currently being used in two ongoing Phase I clinical trials with this customer, each evaluating different drugs within the CDK inhibitor family. This latest work order, scheduled to run for 1.5 years starting in Q3 2025, adds a third drug candidate and clinical study to the collaboration, further strengthening the long-term partnership.

"We are excited to continue expanding our collaboration with this innovative biotech company. The ongoing trials, with multiple drugs running in parallel, show the broad applicability of our TKa biomarker in oncology development. With this new trial, TKa will be utilized in 16 different studies, increasing the likelihood of TKa being validated as a companion biomarker for patient treatment monitoring and optimization. The volume and recurrence of these work orders make me confident about the future," said Henrik Winther, SVP, Business Development at Biovica.