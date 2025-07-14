Das Instrument 8L8C US5303073051 LIBERTY BROADBAND C EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument 8L8C US5303073051 LIBERTY BROADBAND C EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025Das Instrument RT7 GB00BF8HJ774 BRAVE BISON GR.PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument RT7 GB00BF8HJ774 BRAVE BISON GR.PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025Das Instrument N1A NO0010205966 NAVAMEDIC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument N1A NO0010205966 NAVAMEDIC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025Das Instrument 60P IE00BNC17X36 FUSION FUEL GREEN CL.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025The instrument 60P IE00BNC17X36 FUSION FUEL GREEN CL.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.07.2025Das Instrument UCO CA9101442031 UNITED CORPS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument UCO CA9101442031 UNITED CORPS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025Das Instrument 9UQ AU0000141517 MIGHTY KINGDOM LTD O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument 9UQ AU0000141517 MIGHTY KINGDOM LTD O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025Das Instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.07.2025The instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2025