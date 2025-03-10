Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Expands E-Motion Innovations with Patent Filing for Adaptive Water Pump Control

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, announces the filing of a new patent application with Kennedy Lenart Spraggins, LLP. for Adaptive Control of a Water Pump in a Marine Propulsion System.

The patent application marks the 10th patent application filed by Vision Marine Technologies for its E-Motion Electric Marine High Voltage Powertrain, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation in electric marine propulsion. The proposed adaptive water pump control system dynamically is designed to regulate pump operation based on real-time conditions, optimizing cooling efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and extending propulsion component longevity. By leveraging intelligent monitoring and automatic adjustments, this technology enhances performance and reliability across various marine environments.

"This patent filing underscores Vision Marine's dedication to developing cutting-edge technologies that improve the efficiency and performance of electric marine propulsion systems," stated Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine. "By securing our innovations, we strengthen our technological leadership and support the transition to high-performance, zero-emission marine power solutions."

The adaptive control system introduces an innovative approach to thermal management in high-voltage electric propulsion. By continuously monitoring fluid dynamics and identifying variations in water circulation efficiency, the system precisely adjusts voltage and pump speed to minimize wear while maintaining optimal cooling. As part of Vision Marine's turn-key electric powertrain solutions, the Adaptive Water Pump Control is fully integrated to promote seamless cooling management and enhanced propulsion system efficiency.

The Adaptive Water Pump Control strengthens the E-Motion electric marine powertrain by improving thermal management and energy efficiency-two critical factors in high-performance electric marine propulsion. E-Motion technology provides OEMs with a solution aimed at enhancing both performance and operational reliability.

For more information on Vision Marine Technologies and its electric propulsion innovations, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is dedicated to the development and commercialization of electric marine propulsion systems and related technologies. Through its pioneering E-Motion powertrain, Vision Marine Technologies is advancing marine transportation by offering high-powered, zero-emission propulsion solutions to boat manufacturers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "may," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's patent filing, its potential impact on market adoption, and Vision Marine's long-term strategic positioning.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, technological developments, and other factors discussed in Vision Marine's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and subsequent periodic reports. Vision Marine assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

