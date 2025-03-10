Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Analysten sind sich einig: Diese deutsche Aktie hat das Potenzial für +240 %! Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93 | Ticker-Symbol: DG20
Tradegate
10.03.25
09:38 Uhr
10,790 Euro
+0,230
+2,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,55010,77009:55
10,55010,78009:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC10,790+2,18 %
FUELCELL ENERGY INC6,080+0,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.