BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's foreign trade surplus decreased in January as exports logged a renewed fall amid a further increase in imports, official data showed on Monday.Exports posted a monthly decrease of 2.5 percent in January, reversing a 2.5 percent growth in December, Destatis reported. This was the first fall in three months.Meanwhile, imports climbed 1.2 percent, though slower than the 1.6 percent rebound in the prior month.As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 16.0 billion from EUR 20.7 billion in December. The expected surplus was EUR 21.0 billion. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 25.3 billion.On a yearly basis, exports registered an annual decrease of 0.1 percent in January, while imports surged by 8.7 percent.Exports to the EU states slid 4.2 percent, and imports from these states decreased 1.1 percent. Data showed that shipments to the non-EU countries dropped 0.4 percent, while imports from these states rose by 3.7 percent.The unadjusted trade balance was in a EUR 12.6 billion surplus compared to a EUR 22.2 billion surplus in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX