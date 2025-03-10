Methanex Corporation: Methanex Provides Update on Geismar Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced today that its 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana was impacted by an unplanned outage in late February. Upon completing various inspections, management has decided to complete repairs to the autothermal reformer (ATR), and management currently estimates a plant startup by early May 2025.

During this outage, management is taking the opportunity to bring forward the completion of other planned maintenance work on G3 which was part of a previously budgeted three-week outage which is no longer expected to be required. This outage is expected to primarily impact the second quarter financial results due to lower produced methanol sales. The cost of these repairs is not expected to be material.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

