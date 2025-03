Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.03.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Meemaeger Capital OÜ (a limited liability company registered in Estonia under

registration number: 14562724) 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:

Lev Dolgatsjov (Supervisory Board Member of the Issuer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name Eleving Group b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Eleving Group 13% Senior Secured Bonds due 2028 Identification code DE000A3LL7M4 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription during public bond offer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 109 EUR 100 bonds d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 100 bonds 109 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-07 f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS



