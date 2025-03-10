Aleo Solar says it will halt production at its solar panel factory in Prenzlau, Germany, affecting 110 employees. The manufacturer is a unit of Taiwan's Sino-American Silicon. From pv magazine Germany German PV module manufacturer Aleo Solar, a unit of Taiwan-based solar supplier Sino-American Silicon, said it will shut down production lines at its factory in Prenzlau, Brandenburg, as part of an "orderly phase-out. " A company spokesperson told pv magazine that Aleo plans to close the facility in the coming months. Local newspaper Nordkurier has previously reported that many employees had already ...

