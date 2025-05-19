India's Premier Energies and Taiwan's Sino-American Silicon Products have signed a joint venture agreement that will see the development of a 2 GW solar wafer manufacturing plant in India. Indian integrated solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with Taiwan's Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS) for a 2 GW solar wafer manufacturing plant. According to a statement released by the companies, the manufacturing plant, to be built in India, will slice polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers for use in the production of photovoltaic ...

