JOHNNIE WALKER VAULT OPENS THE DOOR TO A NEW ERA OF LUXURY SCOTCH WHISKY

Johnnie Walker officially unveils Johnnie Walker Vault, a new global luxury platform grounded in blending artistry - uniting bespoke blends, collaborations with cultural icons and luxurious experiences, all under one visionary banner

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering the next chapter in luxury spirits, Johnnie Walker, the world's leading Scotch Whisky, announces the global launch of Johnnie Walker Vault in the brand's most ambitious expression of blending artistry yet.

At the heart of the new platform is the artistry of Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Dr Emma Walker, and her craft of telling personal stories from a carefully curated selection of exceptionally rare whiskies. Her mastery builds on craft passed down through centuries, working from a hidden creative 'atelier' deep beneath Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh. The Johnnie Walker Vault holds, at any given time, a selection of 500 whiskies from our rare, aged and ghost casks, personally curated and rotated by Dr. Walker to showcase the very best of the 10 million casks of Scotch available to her as Master Blender.

Johnnie Walker Vault will bring its unparalleled creativity and craftsmanship to life through rare products, experiences and collaborations.

Bespoke Private Blend Experience

Under a newly launched Private Blend experience, Dr Walker will personally create unique made-to-measure blends for a select few, hand-selecting meaningful expressions from the invite-only Johnnie Walker Vault physical space, and crafting these into deeply layered blends. Each blend is tailored to the inspirations and individual palates of her guests.

For the first time, this experience will be launched and offered to the public with packages starting from £50,000, to include a luxurious agenda deeply rooted in Scottish heritage. From Michelin Star dining to a glamorous stay at the glorious Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, the programme is tailored to individual desires - culminating in the bespoke blending session with Dr. Walker. Following the experience, guests will be presented with their Private Blend in a crystal decanter handcrafted by artisans from the renowned French luxury house Baccarat. Their unique blend will also be chronicled in the Johnnie Walker Vault archive, leaving their own legacy alongside iconic whisky creations and allowing for future commissions.

Luxury Collaborations

Later this year, Johnnie Walker Vault will also invite its first creative partner within - a visionary artist in couture fashion - to co-create a limited-edition collection with Dr. Emma Walker, with further details to be revealed in Spring 2025.

Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, says: "Johnnie Walker Vault is our treasure trove. It's where I can curate and share our rarest and most exceptional Scotch whiskies, and from these create unique blends which sing to my guest and showcase the blending artistry at the heart of Johnnie Walker. It is a very special place to me, but it's also much more than just a physical space - it's a platform through which I can take deeply personal stories and translate them into beautiful, one-of-a-kind blends. It's a real privilege to be a part of capturing and bottling these wonderful stories."

Julie Bramham, Managing Director of Diageo Luxury Group, adds: "The Johnnie Walker Vault reflects our commitment to the evolving desires of the luxury consumer and to transforming luxury spirits through elevated personalisation, unique experiences and exceptional products."

She continues: "Building on more than 200 years of pioneering craftsmanship, Johnnie Walker has redefined quality whisky blending for the modern connoisseur. Iconic blends such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label have consistently showcased the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of Scotch whisky, and Johnnie Walker Vault will now continue this legacy. This is an exciting day for luxury Scotch whisky as we officially launch Johnnie Walker Vault to a global audience."

Further information on Johnnie Walker Vault including registration for the bespoke private blending experience can be found at www.johnniewalker.com/en/vault. Registrations go live from 12th March.

