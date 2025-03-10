BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are exhibiting weakness Monday morning with investors making cautious moves amid concerns about growth and international trade due to continued uncertainty about the policies of the Trump Administration.Weak data from China and the U.S. weigh as well on sentiment.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28.91 points or 0.36% at 8,091.89 a few minutes ago.Saint Gobain is declining more than 4%. Societe Generale and ArcelorMittal are down 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.BNP Paribas is down nearly 2%. Legrand, STMicroElectronics, Credit Agricole and Renault are lower by 1.1 to 1.7%.Schneider Electric, Accor, Vinci, LVMH, Teleperformance, Bouygues and Hermes International are down 0.7 to 1%.Eurofins Scientific and Stellantis are up 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Edenred, Carrefour, Thales, Essilor, L'Oreal, Engie and Orange are advancing 0.7 to 1.2%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX