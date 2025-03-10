Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Sergio Letelier has been named senior vice president, corporate development, planning and strategy, effective March 17, 2025. In this role, Letelier will be responsible for leading Eaton's corporate strategy and global mergers and acquisitions activity, reporting to Olivier Leonetti, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will join the company's executive leadership team.

Letelier joins Eaton from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he served as senior vice president and head of corporate development. There he was responsible for leading all corporate development and merger acquisition strategy for the enterprise. Previously, he held several roles of increasing responsibility at Hewlett Packard over more than 20 years, including vice president, corporate securities and M&A, vice president, transformation execution and governance, and vice president, corporate, M&A and ventures.

"Sergio's broad, global experience, track record of successful transactions and expertise, including in the data center vertical, make him the ideal candidate to lead our strategy and portfolio," said Leonetti. "I look forward to partnering with him to take Eaton's portfolio management to the next level and drive further profitable growth for our business."

Letelier holds master's degrees in finance, tax and strategy from HEC Paris, a master's in tax and business law from University of Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, a master's in French and German business law from the University of Cologne, as well as an executive master's in business administration from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

