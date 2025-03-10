

Company Name: Verve Group SE

ISIN: SE0018538068



Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse 2024 Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 10.03.2025

Target price: EUR6

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 5,50 auf EUR 6,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Verve beendete ein gutes Jahr mit seinem fünften starken Quartal in Folge. Angetrieben von einem organischen Umsatzwachstum von 24% verzeichneten alle operativen Ergebniskennzahlen im vierten Quartal ein Wachstum von über 50% J/J, wobei das AEBITDA auf Jahresbasis um 53% anstieg. Das Engagement des Unternehmens für ID-less Werbelösungen zahlt sich weiterhin aus, und nach der Übernahme der Jun Group im letzten Sommer verfügt der Ad-Tech-Spezialist nun über ein wesentlich ausgewogeneres Geschäft. Diese Geschichte kommt bei den Anlegern gut an, die in den letzten zwölf Monaten mit einem Anstieg des Aktienkurses um 160% belohnt wurden. Das Unternehmen deutete ein 'bedeutendes zweistelliges organisches Wachstum für 2025' an, und wir haben unsere Prognose aufgrund der Outperformance in Q4 erhöht. Unser Kursziel steigt auf EUR6 (zuvor: EUR5,50), und wir stufen Verve weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 5.50 to EUR 6.00.



Abstract:

Verve capped off a good year with its fifth consecutive strong quarter. Spurred by 24% organic sales growth, all Q4 operating earnings KPIs showed Y/Y growth north of 50% with AEBITDA notching a 53% annualised uptick. The company's commitment to ID-less advertising solutions continues to pay off handsomely, and the ad tech specialist now has a much better balanced business following last summer's Jun Group acquisition. The story is resonating well with investors, who have been rewarded with a ~160% increase in the share price over the last twelve months. The company hinted at 'meaningful double-digit organic growth for 2025,' and we have upped FBe on the Q4 outperformance. Our TP moves to EUR6 (old: EUR5.5), and our rating stays at Buy.

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



