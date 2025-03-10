Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Showcase Next-Generation Sensor and Silicon Photonic Solutions at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing

Advancing 3D Sensing, Optical Interconnects, AI, and Quantum Computing

SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2025 - Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing, will showcase its latest advancements in AI-driven photonics, quantum computing, and advanced sensing solutions at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2025, taking place April 13-17, 2025 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

During the event, Aeluma will highlight how its heterogeneous semiconductor platform is driving innovation across high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, defense and aerospace, and next-generation communication networks. By integrating quantum dot laser technology with silicon photonics, Aeluma is enabling scalable, high-efficiency optical solutions that meet the increasing demands of consumer sensing, defense and aerospace, AI infrastructure, and quantum computing. Aeluma is also scaling shortwave infrared (SWIR) photodetector sensors with large-diameter substrate manufacturing.

Visit Aeluma at booth 1302 at the Exhibition, taking place April 15-17, 2025, to see the latest semiconductor and photonic solutions, including:

SWIR Photodetectors : Delivering scalable and high-performance sensors for AR/VR, mobile phones and tablets, smart devices, defense and aerospace, and autonomous systems.

Quantum Dot Lasers for Silicon Photonics : Advancing optical interconnects for AI and HPC infrastructure.

Quantum Computing : Leveraging 12-inch wafer technology to merge high performance materials with scalable manufacturing platforms.

Next-Generation Applications : Transforming future advanced-node semiconductors for 5G/6G, AI, and quantum computing.

Scalable U.S.-Based Manufacturing: Leveraging Aeluma's ISO 9001:2015 certified capability and 12-inch substrate manufacturing to bridge high-performance materials with mass-market applications.

Aeluma will also participate in key events focused on scaling image sensor technologies and on silicon photonics:

Conference: Image Sensing Technologies: Materials, Devices, Systems, and Applications XII Aeluma Presentation: Scalable InGaAs Photodetector Arrays on Large Diameter Substrates

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 9:40 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Location: Miami 2, Ballroom Level

Industry Event: Silicon Photonics for Defense and National Security

Aeluma Panelist Presentation: Heterogeneous Integration and Quantum Dot Lasers for Silicon Photonics

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM EDT

Location: Industry Stage, Exhibition Level

Driving the Future of Sensing, AI, and Quantum Computing

Aeluma's presence at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing reinforces its leadership in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and next-generation photonic solutions. With growing market traction and strategic partnerships with NASA, DARPA, and the Department of Energy, Aeluma is well-positioned to support the evolution of sensors, AI, quantum computing, and high-performance optical networks.

To meet with the Aeluma team at the event, attendees are encouraged to contact the company at info@aeluma.com. For more information visit www.aeluma.com.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

