Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mark Reischman has joined as a technical advisor.

Mark's distinguished geological career spans over 40 years of working with junior and major exploration companies, primarily within the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. Notably, Mark was Exploration Manager with Corvus Gold from 2010 to 2022 in the Bullfrog District, Beatty Nevada, overseeing all aspects of the discovery and development of the multimillion-ounce gold deposit. Subsequently, following the acquisition of Corvus in January 2022, Mark was retained by AngloGold Ashanti as Technical Advisor in the greater Bullfrog district until the end of 2023.

Prior to working with Corvus, Mark spent most of his career working in Nevada. In the mid-90s, he spent two years working as a consulting geologist for LAC Minerals and Barrick Bullfrog Mine, as well as Senior Geologist for AngloGold North America 1999-2003.

"Gold Chain is an incredibly exciting opportunity that warrants extensive and aggressive drilling across the land package to fully understand and exploit its potential," stated Mark Reischman. "There are many geological indicators that would suggest the Gold Chain package in Arizona is an analogy for the Bullfrog District that is currently being developed by AngloGold."

"Mark is one of the most experienced geologists around with boots on the ground in the Walker Lane Trend," stated Quentin Mai, CEO. "We are excited and extremely fortunate to bring on someone with Mark's extensive experience and geologic understanding of the district. His assistance has already provided additional insight and understanding at the Gold Chain Project that will help guide our programs and development."

Stock option grant

The Company's board of directors has approved a grant of stock options to a new director of the Company, pursuant to the Company's 2020 stock option plan. A total of 250,000 stock options have been granted to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.49 per share. These stock options expire on March 8, 2029.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: westpointgold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. West Point Gold does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243901

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.