BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), Monday announced the appointment of Adrian Ding as the chief financial officer of the company, effective March 6.Ding has been serving as acting CFO since October 2024.Prior to joining this company, Ding worked for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) from 2018 to early 2019.In the pre-market hours, Yum China's stock is trading at $49.46, down 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX