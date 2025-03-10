BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start, U.K. stocks retreated Monday morning, with shares from banking sector recording notable losses.Concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy are hurting sentiment.The benchmark FTSE 100, which advanced to 8,710.35 in early trades, was down 50.61 points or 0.58% at 8,629.27 a little while ago.Entain, the biggest loser in the FTSE 100 index, is down 4.2%. Antofagasta is declining 3.2%, while AstraZeneca, Melrose Industries, Intermediate Capital Group, Weir Group Holdings, Ashtead Group, Anglo American Plc and Barclays are down 2 to 3%.Natwest Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Fresnillo, Lloyds Banking Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Smiths Group, IMI, St. James's Place, Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings are declining 1 to 2%.Severn Trent, Land Securities, LondonMetric Property and Kingfisher are up 2.1 to 2.5%.Segro, United Utilities, National Gri, Endeavour Mining, Sainsbury (J), Whitbread, Compass Group, Unilever and BP are gaining 1 to 2%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX