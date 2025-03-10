Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Poncheville Critical Minerals Prospect in the James Bay area, Quebec, following an advanced AI-assisted mineral prospectivity targeting analysis. The Company has staked an additional 91 mineral claims (approx. 4990 hectares) adjacent to its existing Poncheville Extension land package, using AI to refine highly prospective targets in one of North America's most prolific critical minerals and metals exploration and mining districts.

AI-Driven Targeting & Exploration Insights

Using deep learning, machine learning-driven prospectivity mapping, and multi-source satellite imagery interpretation, Maverick was able to refine exploration targets before staking in an extremely capital conscious manner. The Company used AI programming to analyze large geological datasets, highlight key mineralization indicators, and define high-priority exploration targets in the James Bay area.

"We endeavour to stay at the forefront of mining exploration; leveraging advanced technology and modern data analysis to guide project and target generation decisions to conserve capital and refine our efforts," said Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman of Maverick. "At Maverick, we are focused on testing and setting new standards in the junior exploration space-where decisions are based on well-structured, data-driven intelligence using the latest in intelligence."

Key findings from the technical analysis include:

Identification of a major shear zone with potential lithium-bearing structures.

A significant intrusive contact zone with contrasting magnetic signatures.

A mafic intrusive body, which may be enriched in platinum group elements (PGEs).

Alteration zones along the contact between intrusive units, indicating potential for lithium, copper, and PGEs.

"Exploration is about reducing uncertainty," said Simon Studer, Interim President, CEO & Director. "As a project generator, we constantly make critical decisions with limited information-where to stake, deploy capital, and focus exploration. In remote, underexplored, and underserved regions, a single misstep can be costly. By integrating AI-powered geospatial analytics into our workflow, we can rapidly assess vast areas remotely, refine exploration strategies, and prioritize the most promising targets before mobilizing a single crew. We expect a more technology-driven approach to reduce risk, optimize resources, and ensure that we and our stakeholders stay ahead of the curve."

Poncheville Exploration Plan

Maverick's upcoming exploration work will include:

Assessment of high-resolution geophysical surveys to delineate subsurface structures.

Targeted geochemical sampling and field validation of identified anomalies.

Further target selection guided by AI-assisted prospectivity models.

Maverick remains committed to leveraging modern exploration methodologies to improve target generation, streamline discovery efforts, and maximize shareholder value.

Appointment of New VP Exploration

Maverick is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Peek as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately, replacing Raul Sanabria, who is stepping down to pursue other ventures. Brad Peek is a seasoned geologist with over 40 years of experience in global project management and mineral exploration, specializing in resource evaluation and discovery. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Alaska. A Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #11299), Mr. Peek is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the American Institute of Professional Geologists. His extensive expertise in exploration strategy, deposit assessment, and project advancement strengthens Maverick's technical leadership as the Company continues to expand its critical minerals exploration portfolio.

The Company thanks Mr. Sanabria for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Northwind Lake Property Update

Maverick has discontinued its interest in the Northwind Lake Property in Ontario.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG, Vice President of Exploration for Maverick, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

