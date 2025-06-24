Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 103 new mineral claims totaling approximately 5,560 hectares within its James Bay Project prospective area in Quebec. The claims, located within NTS map sheets 32K07 and 32K06, expand the Company's Chabinoche Group of claims and cover the historic Nottaway Zn-Pb-Ag-Au showing, a polymetallic occurrence first explored by SOQUEM INC. between 2014 and 2015, who delineated several conductive horizons and mineralized intervals distinctly consistent with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) systems. "The detection of multiple AI-assisted target anomalies in the area during a recent field visit, and a detailed review of the historical exploration data from the region, provided vital information pertaining to this underexplored but highly prospective ground" stated Chairman Sandy MacDougall. "This is a real opportunity for Maverick."

Figure 1: Regional Projects Map. CDN Maverick's James Bay land holdings, including the Chabinoche and Poncheville claim groups, are shown in relation to Q2 Metals' Cisco lithium discovery, the Lac Rocher high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE deposit, and other active exploration areas. The map highlights key structural corridors, regional mineral potential, and proximity to road infrastructure. Map Credits: https://mininghub.com/

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/256593_3a47b2dab43b6aa3_001full.jpg

Regional Geological Context and Strategic Positioning

The Nottaway Extension is located within the Archean Opatica Subprovince, adjacent to the southern margin of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Although the Nottaway showing lies outside the currently mapped limits of the belt, the presence of amphibolitized volcanic rocks exhibiting pillow lava textures indicates a mafic volcanic protolith. This geological context, coupled with the regional Nottaway Fault, highlights an underexplored corridor of potential significance.

Several nearby mineral deposits illustrate the polymetallic and critical mineral endowment of the region:

Cisco Lithium Discovery (Q2 Metals): The Cisco Project, which borders CDN Maverick's Chabinoche Group of Claims to the northwest, is located along the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in the southern James Bay Lithium District. Host rocks include mafic to felsic metavolcanics, a setting that also hosts the Moblan and Sirmac lithium deposits. Q2 Metals has described Cisco as having "district-scale potential," based on consistently wide, high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite intercepts in recent drilling, including 347.1 m @ 1.35% Li2O (CS-24-021),215.6 m @ 1.69% Li2O (CS-24-018), 120.3 m @ 1.72% Li2O (CS-24-010), 188.6 m @ 1.56% Li2O (CS-24-023) [ Source: Q2 Metals Corp., Cisco Lithium Property, news releases and technical content as of June 10, 2025. https://www.q2metals.com/property/cisco-lithium-property/]

Lac Rocher Ni-Cu-PGE Deposit: Located approximately 20 km to the south, the Lac Rocher deposit is a magmatic sulfide system hosted in ultramafic rocks. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) published in 2008 outlined a two-phase development scenario extracting 317,730 tonnes grading 1.57% Ni, 0.58% Cu, and 0.053% Co, producing a mixed concentrate. [Source: Victory Nickel News Release, Nov. 3, 2008]

Troilus Cu-Au Project: Situated to the southeast, the Troilus Project is a former gold-copper producer. A 2024 Feasibility Study supports a 22-year open-pit operation based on a Probable Reserve of 380 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t AuEq (0.49 g/t Au, 0.058% Cu, 1.0 g/t Ag), containing 7.26 million gold-equivalent ounces. [Source: NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, Troilus Gold, June 28, 2024]

Collectively, these deposits underscore the mineral potential of the broader region, spanning both greenstone and intrusive domains, and support continued exploration within Maverick's James Bay AOI.

Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman, commented: "Q2's recent lithium discovery at Cisco re-affirms the abundance of critical minerals in this corridor. With Nottaway, we are expanding into a structurally connected zone that supports multiple deposit types-from base and precious metals to Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites and rare earths."

Figure 2: Claim Map of the Chabinoche and Poncheville Project Areas (James Bay AOI, Quebec): Map illustrating CDN Maverick's mineral claim holdings within its James Bay Area of Interest, highlighting the Chabinoche and Poncheville blocks. Claims are color-coded by status: current (red), newly staked (green), and pending title (yellow).

Figure 3: Sampling coarse-grained pegmatite in the easternmost target area, part of the recently acquired Chabinoche Extension (NTS 32K07). The handheld rock displays intergrown feldspar and quartz with dark mineral phases, consistent with felsic intrusive lithologies commonly associated with LCT pegmatite systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/256593_maverick0624fig2.jpg

Historic Work and Geological Setting of the Nottaway Deposit

The exploration work previously conducted by SOQUEM INC. included high-resolution airborne and ground geophysical surveys (SKYTEM and MaxMin), geological mapping, soil geochemistry, and diamond drilling. These efforts delineated several conductive horizons and mineralized intervals within amphibolitized mafic volcanic rocks, locally exhibiting distinctive pillow lava textures-an environment broadly consistent with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) systems.

Drill hole 1393-15-02 returned a significant intercept of 2.85 meters of massive sulfide mineralization, dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite, with anomalous concentrations of zinc, lead, and silver. Drill hole 1393-15-03 intersected 0.27% Zn over 4.5 meters, including a higher-grade interval grading 1.1% Zn, 0.4% Pb, and 9.7 ppm Ag over 0.55 meters. These results, while not of economic grade or scale, confirm the presence of a polymetallic system consistent with known exhalative sulfide mineralization in the region.

Importantly, the Nottaway showing lies outside the currently mapped extent of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt, raising the possibility of a southern extension of favorable stratigraphy along the regional Nottaway Fault. This fault-aligned structural corridor cuts across both Maverick's Chabinoche and Poncheville groups of claims and supports the Company's core geological theory in the area.

Simon Studer, Interim CEO of Maverick, commented: "We view Nottaway as a technically sound addition to our portfolio. The region benefits from modern geological data, road accessibility, and proximity to active exploration projects. Our approach is systematic-first validate historic results, then build on them using current tools including AI-assisted targeting and refined geophysical interpretation. We're here to uncover value, based on solid empirical data, not speculation."

Brad Peek, VP of Exploration for Maverick states: "The geology at Nottaway shows clear indications of VMS-style mineralization, and the setting is consistent with known productive belts. It's close to major regional structures but has seen little detailed work. That makes it an exciting opportunity for Maverick; overlooked ground with real technical indicators is exactly what we're looking for."

Next Steps

Maverick's technical team will now:

Compile and reinterpret existing SKYTEM and MaxMin data

Extend airborne geophysical coverage over newly acquired ground

Prioritize and validate more AI-generated anomalies through surface sampling

Refine structural models across the Chabinoche and Poncheville blocks

Fieldwork will be scheduled in alignment with regional accessibility, technical prioritization, and budget planning. No drilling is currently planned until surface validation and anomaly confirmation are completed.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG, Vice President of Exploration for Maverick, who is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101. In preparing this release, the QP has relied on publicly available information, including SOQUEM's 2015 report (GM69703), field reconnaissance, and current geophysical data available through Quebec's SIGÉOM system.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

For further information, contact:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Suite 2150 - 555 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4N6

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOLLOW US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cdnmaverickcorp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CDNMaverickCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cdnmaverick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cdnmaverickcorp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cdnmaverickcorp

This news release contains projections and forward - looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward - looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256593

SOURCE: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.